Yavapai County confirms measles case in Prescott area

Health officials have confirmed the first measles case in Yavapai County this year.

Yavapai County Community Health Services identified four locations where members of the public may have been exposed to the virus:



Park Collective, 7450 E. Pav Way, Prescott Valley — Friday, July 3, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Rodeo Parade, Downtown Prescott-Courthouse Plaza — Saturday, July 4, from 9:30 a.m. to noon

Safeway, 7720 E. State Route 69, Prescott Valley — Tuesday, July 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Exceptional Community Hospital, 4822 AZ-69, Prescott — Wednesday, July 8, from 2 to 7:30 p.m.

Officials say anyone who may have been at those locations during the listed times should monitor for symptoms, which can include fever, cough and a blotchy rash that typically starts on the face before spreading down the body.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends two doses of the MMR vaccine to prevent measles.

Earlier this week, health officials reported finding the measles virus in wastewater samples from the Sedona Wastewater Treatment Plant. They said the detection indicated that one or more people with a recent measles infection had been in the area but could not determine how many people were infected or identify any individuals.

Health officials have not linked the wastewater detection to the confirmed Yavapai County case.

Arizona has seen a significant increase in measles cases over the past year. Earlier this summer, state health officials declared an end to Arizona's largest measles outbreak in more than 30 years after nearly 300 people became sick, primarily in Mohave County . Additional cases have since been reported elsewhere in the state.

Anyone who develops symptoms should self-isolate and contact a healthcare provider before seeking in-person medical care to avoid exposing others.