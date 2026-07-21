© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remains of renowned Grand Canyon hiker ID'd

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published July 21, 2026 at 3:51 PM MST
Mohawk to Whitmore Canyons are rugged side gorges in the western portion of the Grand Canyon.
Doc Searls/Wikimedia Commons
Mohawk to Whitmore Canyons are rugged side gorges in the western portion of the Grand Canyon.

Officials say the remains of a Grand Canyon hiker missing for almost 15 years have been found positively identified.

Bill Ott disappeared in May 2012 while on a solo trek searching for ancient rock-art panels in the remote western portion of the canyon, according to a 2017 Canyon Commentary by KNAU contributor Scott Thybony, who took part in the initial search.

When Ott didn’t return a month later, a large multi-agency search was launched in the area of Mohawk Canyon, a long tributary gorge of the Grand Canyon. Searchers weren’t able to find Ott despite discovering boot prints in the area.

But in December 2025, members of the Hualapai Tribe found human remains in the area where the original search took place.

The remains were turned over to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, which worked with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to make an identification through DNA analysis. Officials didn’t provide a cause of death or any further information.

Ott was a former river guide and an experienced expedition hiker. According to Thybony, in 1981 Ott spent 78 days walking the length of the Grand Canyon and became the first known person to complete the traverse on the north side.

Scott Thybony's Canyon Commentary
Canyon Commentary: A Canyon Disappearance
Gillian Ferris, Scott Thybony
Five years ago, commentator Scott Thybony joined the search for a friend who went missing in the Grand Canyon. He’d been looking for thousand-year-old…

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News grand canyonmissing personsBackcountry hikingScott Thybony's Canyon Commentary
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan Heinsius joined the KNAU newsroom as executive producer in 2013 and was named news director and managing editor in 2024. As a reporter, he has covered a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius