Backcountry hiking

A welcome winter storm enters western AZ Monday morning with rain and snow showers spreading across the region through the day into the evening hours. Snow Advisories have been issued from the NWS for the western half of AZ above 5000’, periods of heavy snow showers (along the I17 corridor and I40 from Flagstaff westward) will make travel hazardous. Snowfall amounts by midnight range from a 1-4” down to 5000', 3-8” above 6000'.The storm lingers into midweek with healthy showers continuing, stay tuned.