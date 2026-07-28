Navajo presidential candidates announce running mates

The two candidates vying to be the next president of the Navajo Nation have selected their running mates.

Current Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley announced her selection of lawyer and former state Representative Chris Deschene during an event in Window Rock Monday.

Deschene previously ran for Navajo President in 2014 but was disqualified from the election when his fluency of the Diné language was challenged.

That requirement was weakened by Navajo voters the following year.

Justin Jones — who finished first in last week's primary — named former contender Emily Ellison as his VP pick during an event in Rock Point.

The three-time presidential candidate focused her campaign on government reform and financial accountability.

She is executive director of the non-profit emergency shelter Battered Family Services in Gallup, New Mexico.

Navajo Nation voters will choose the next administration in the November 3 general election.