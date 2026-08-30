One dead, over a dozen missing, following severe flash flooding in Grand Canyon National Park

At least one man is dead and more than a dozen people are missing after severe flash flooding in Grand Canyon National Park.

On Saturday, thunderstorms dropped nearly an inch of rain in just 30 minutes over portions of the park leading to flooding along the popular North Kaibab Trail and areas around Phantom Ranch.

Park officials say at least 62 people were evacuated by Sunday morning.

In an update posted to social media Sunday evening, park officials confirmed crews recovered the body of a 46-year-old man near Crystal Rapids, about 10 river miles below where flooding occurred within Bright Angel Creek.

Park officials did not provide details on the man’s identity. His body was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

Earlier Sunday, officials asked the public for information on hikers or backpackers who may have been on the North Kaibab Trail or camping at Bright Angel Campground at the time of the flooding.

The trail follows Bright Angel Creek for several miles including through a slot-canyon-like area known as “the box.”

Park officials initially reported as many as 20 people unaccounted for. However, the Associated Press reported Sunday evening that crews were searching for 15.

The Grand Canyon River Guides Association told KNAU all guests on ongoing commercial river trips had been accounted for.

Rain also fell on areas burned by the 2025 Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim. Officials say that contributed to the severity of flooding and debris flows through Bright Angel Creek and into the Colorado River.

The flooding severely damaged several trails and the Transcanyon Waterline, which supplies drinking water to the South Rim. The Colorado River within the park was temporarily closed to boat traffic Sunday due to debris. The park announced plans to close all overnight lodging on the South Rim at noon Monday and implement water restrictions.

Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground and the entire North Kaibab Trail are closed until further notice.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through the weekend.

Evacuees were initially taken to the Maswik Lodge Cafeteria at the South Rim, where the American Red Cross provided assistance.

It’s common for the Grand Canyon to receive intense rainfall, but not in such a sensitive area, says Justin Johndrow, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

“The amounts that we saw in that short period of time were fairly unusual for that exact location,” says Johndrow. “No. 1, it's steep. It's rocky. So a lot of the rain that falls runs off doesn't sink into the ground. [Bright Angel] creek that runs through there is dropping thousands of feet in a short distance, which is pretty unusual when you look around the country. Not a lot of places have streams that are that steep.”

Part of the reason for the flooding is due to water flowing over the Dragon Bravo burn scar, he adds. The Dragon Bravo Fire was a 145,000 acre blaze that burned parts of the North Rim in 2025.

Rain fell in the Grand Canyon on Friday night and Saturday morning, Johndrow tells KNAU. But it was a thunderstorm that hit around 2:30 p.m. Saturday that set off the flooding.

“The area was primed for flooding, and then at around 2:30 p.m. a very strong thunderstorm moved in from the south and added half to one inch of rain in about 30 minutes, and that was kind of what set off the flash flood that affected those areas,” he says.

Videos posted on social media appear to show large pieces of metal bobbing down a muddy Colorado River.

A press media release issued by park officials Sunday says nearly all footbridges spanning Bright Angel Creek were destroyed, eliminating hiker access across the creek.

Data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows river flows below the creek spiking sharply on Saturday.

A flash flood warning is in effect across all of northern Arizona until Monday evening due to the possibility for more storms.

Johndrow says it’s possible more flooding could occur during that time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.