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State officials approve increased environmental protections for Upper Verde River

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published September 3, 2026 at 11:18 AM MST
U.S. Forest Service officials are considering recommending that Congress adopt heightened protections for a 37-mile stretch of the Upper Verde River under the National Wild and Scenic River System.
Gary Beverly/Friends of the Verde River
U.S. Forest Service officials are considering recommending that Congress adopt heightened protections for a 37-mile stretch of the Upper Verde River under the National Wild and Scenic River System.

Arizona officials have given final approval to boost environmental protections for parts of the Upper Verde River and Sycamore Creek in northern Arizona.

The Governor’s Regulatory Review Council on Tuesday endorsed a rule to give Outstanding Arizona Waters status to nearly 35.93 miles of the Upper Verde River from the Granite Creek confluence to Sycamore Creek. The council also voted to give added protections to 11.71 miles of Sycamore Creek from Cedar Creek to its confluence with the Verde.

Once OAW status is approved it gives the areas tier 3 “antidegradation protection,” the state’s highest level of water quality safeguarding.

“This approval represents a major victory for science-based water stewardship,” says Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Director Karen Peters. “By establishing Tier 3 protections for these critical stretches of the Upper Verde River and Sycamore Creek, we are ensuring that these pristine waters remain clean, healthy, and resilient.”

Officials say it prohibits degradation of water and preserves vital wildlife habitats, threatened species and recreation.

The Sierra Club originally nominated the area for protections in 2023 and applauded the decision.

“Designation of the Upper Verde River as an Outstanding Arizona Water will do a lot for the river and the communities that depend on it,” said Jennifer Martin-McLeod, Water Sentinels Program Manager for the Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter. “This designation provides an important layer of protection for the water quality of the river. We appreciate the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality for recognizing the importance of the Upper Verde by establishing this special designation.”

The proposed designation now goes to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for final approval.

Arizona has 22 designated Outstanding Arizona Waters areas. If the EPA approves new protections for the Upper Verde River and Sycamore Creek, it would bring the total up to 24.

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KNAU and Arizona News Verde RiverArizona Department of Environmental QualityEnvironmental Protection AgencyEnvironmentconservation
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan Heinsius joined the KNAU newsroom as executive producer in 2013 and was named news director and managing editor in 2024. As a reporter, he has covered a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius