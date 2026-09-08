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Search for missing hiker, damage assessments continue one week after Grand Canyon flash flood

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 8, 2026 at 9:42 AM MST
Debris from the Aug. 29, 2026, flash flood that hit Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch areas in the Grand Canyon.
NPS Photo
Debris from the Aug. 29, 2026, flash flood that hit Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch areas in the Grand Canyon.

A week after the deadly Grand Canyon flooding, crews continue the search for a missing hiker as the park begins the long process of recovery.

Timothy Allen Smith, 53, was hiking with two other people when flooding hit Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area on Aug. 29. Teams recovered the bodies of John Giusti, 46, and Brent Rosenkranz, 42, in the following days. Both men were from Granbury, Texas.

Smith is still missing more than a week later.

The National Park Service says crews continue to search the canyon and along the Colorado River.

Crews and engineers are still working to assess the damage to and to restore infrastructure and services in the canyon.

Several trails, campgrounds and bridges remain closed.

Flood damage to the Transcanyon Waterline has also cut off water service to the South Rim. Hotels on the South Rim are still closed to overnight guests and stage four water restrictions are in effect.

Officials say it’s working. According to a Monday update, conservation efforts have offset approximately 105,000 gallons of potable water per day with usage down to about half the rate of a normal day. More than 13,500 gallons of potable drinking water have also been staged across the South Rim.

The National Park Service will host a community meeting at 5 pm. Tuesday at the Shrine of the Ages as well as online.

Floodwaters rush through Bright Angel Creek, Aug. 29, 2026.
KNAU and Arizona News
‘I held on for dear life’: Flagstaff residents recount Grand Canyon flash flood
Adrian Skabelund
Two Flagstaff residents had front-row seats — from the river and the trail — to deadly flash flooding that surged through Grand Canyon National Park.

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KNAU and Arizona News Grand Canyon Flash Flooding 2026Grand Canyon National Parktranscanyon pipelineGrand Canyon South RimNational Park Service
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