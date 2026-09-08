Search for missing hiker, damage assessments continue one week after Grand Canyon flash flood

A week after the deadly Grand Canyon flooding, crews continue the search for a missing hiker as the park begins the long process of recovery.

Timothy Allen Smith, 53, was hiking with two other people when flooding hit Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area on Aug. 29. Teams recovered the bodies of John Giusti, 46, and Brent Rosenkranz, 42, in the following days. Both men were from Granbury, Texas.

Smith is still missing more than a week later.

The National Park Service says crews continue to search the canyon and along the Colorado River.

Crews and engineers are still working to assess the damage to and to restore infrastructure and services in the canyon.

Several trails, campgrounds and bridges remain closed.

Flood damage to the Transcanyon Waterline has also cut off water service to the South Rim. Hotels on the South Rim are still closed to overnight guests and stage four water restrictions are in effect.

Officials say it’s working. According to a Monday update, conservation efforts have offset approximately 105,000 gallons of potable water per day with usage down to about half the rate of a normal day. More than 13,500 gallons of potable drinking water have also been staged across the South Rim.