Grand Canyon Flash Flooding 2026

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The Grand Canyon’s notoriously rugged terrain, now scarred by flooding, complicates the search for a missing man and the completion of damage assessments to infrastructure.
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Deadly flooding at the Grand Canyon is damaging the area's economy, with a washed-out pipeline severing the South Rim's water supply and shutting down lodging at the popular tourist vista for an indefinite period.
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National Park Service officials have formally identified two of the victims of last weekend’s flooding in Grand Canyon National Park.
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Grand Canyon National Park officials say an early warning for flash floods along the popular North Kaibab Trail went down Saturday, just as waters raged through the inner canyon.
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Two people are dead and one hiker remains missing following severe flash flooding in Grand Canyon National Park over the weekend.
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A second person has been found dead with more than a dozen still unaccounted for after severe flash flooding in Grand Canyon National Park.
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The National Park Service will close all lodging on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon and implement water restrictions Monday following severe flash flooding over the weekend.