Oak Creek to reopen to the public following Pocket Fire containment

The U.S. Forest Service says Oak Creek will reopen to the public starting this Thursday. A wildfire burning north of Sedona had forced forest managers to close the waterway in June.

The Pocket Fire burned more than 27,000 acres and threatened Oak Creek Canyon and neighboring communities before reaching 100% containment in late July.

Officials say monsoon rains have washed ash and burned material through Oak Creek, reducing the risk of flash flooding in the rest of the canyon.

The media release also notes that only a small percentage of Oak Creek’s watershed actually burned in the Pocket Fire, making the risk of flash floods the same as any other year.

The West Fork watershed and the Call of the Canyon area will remain closed until October 1 due to the possibility for flash flooding. Other trails and day-use areas will also remain closed until then, including Bear Sign, David Miller, Dry Creek, H-S Canyon and Secret Canyon trails.

