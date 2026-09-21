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Grand Canyon officials set tentative timeline for restoring water service to South Rim

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 21, 2026 at 7:53 AM MST
An exposed section of the Transcanyon Waterline along the North Kaibab Trail after the Aug. 29, 2026 flash flood. The photo was taken during a Sept. 8, 2026 assessment.
Jacob W. Frank
/
NPS
An exposed section of the Transcanyon Waterline along the North Kaibab Trail after the Aug. 29, 2026 flash flood. The photo was taken during a Sept. 8, 2026 assessment.

Grand Canyon National Park is aiming to restore water service to the South Rim by Nov. 16.

The timeline released Friday shows the Incident Management Team would start pumping water from the Bright Angel Creek intake to a new treatment plant by mid-November.

If that works, residents should start receiving water from the new plant by Thanksgiving. Concessionaires would then begin a phased reopening of overnight lodging.

The National Park Service implemented Stage 4 water restrictions earlier this month after a flash flood damaged critical infrastructure and disrupted water supplies on Aug. 29.

An agreement to haul about 200,000 gallons of water a day to replenish storage tanks is also in development.

Officials stress that water conservation remains critical for visitors and residents while the work continues. They caution that the restoration timeline could change.
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KNAU and Arizona News Grand Canyon Flash Flooding 2026Grand Canyon National Parktranscanyon pipelineNational Park Servicewater
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