Community pushback holds up a proposed copper mine on the Navajo Nation

A Navajo Nation community about 20 miles outside Page passed another resolution last month rejecting a proposed copper mine. It’s the latest local decree against mining approved by tribal members.

A mining company executive told KNAU the mining proposal is effectively stalled unless the community changes its mind.

The Aug. 16 resolution says the Coppermine Chapter “unequivocally opposes” any and all mining exploration, development or extraction within its boundaries, citing concerns about public health and damage to land used for grazing. Residents approved the resolution by a vote of 55 to 10.

The resolution is the first to specifically deny Chakana Copper and its subsidiary from moving beyond the reconnaissance phase for its proposed Copper Mesa Project . Coppermine Chapter is named after an open-pit copper mine that closed in 1968.

“We want a project that's wholeheartedly endorsed by the community, [and] until such time that it gets to that point, then there's not going to be a project,” said David Kelley, the CEO of Chakana Copper, a Canadian minerals exploration company.

That news comes as a relief to Destinee Bigman and other Coppermine residents who have opposed the Copper Mesa Project on social media and in chapter meetings.

“I'm just happy for the community,” said Bigman, adding that she remained concerned any mine would do damage to the environment. “Our land holds a lot of meaning to us as a family, and it means a lot. I mean, we ranch out there. We do our traditional ceremonies there.”

Kelley previously told KNAU that any mine would be safe and adhere to modern mining regulations, and that it would use dust controls.

An earlier resolution passed by the Coppermine Chapter in June rescinded a policy adopted by the chapter in 2005 that backed exploration of a separate copper mine proposal. But for Bigman, the newest resolution is the clearest sign yet that the mine will likely never happen.

“I mean, people are now realizing that this is damaging our land, and we need to protect it,” she said.

As it worked to build support within the community, Chakana Copper’s subsidiary hired ETD, a Navajo-led environmental consultant firm, to do outreach for the mining project.

But Adrian Dotson, a business development director for ETD, said that community opposition recently led his firm to back away.

“We just felt like it was an uphill battle that we couldn't win,” said Dotson, referring to pushback to the mine.

Kelley said that digging for copper would bring jobs and expand access to water and electricity in the community.

“We've offered $5 million directly to the chapter over the life of the project to put towards projects that they want to spend the money on, like a new chapter house and some infrastructure improvements and lots of other things, educational benefits, training benefits, some sustainability initiatives,” he explained. “Very importantly, royalties from the project would go directly to the Navajo Nation. We've done the technical work. We provided an indication of what this would mean to the community.”

As far as the Navajo families whose land, currently used for grazing, would be impacted by the mine site, Kelley said they would receive “very significant compensation.”

“When you put it all together, in terms of what this could mean for the community and the Navajo Nation and the grazing families that are in the area — we think it's a very significant project,” he said. “But again, it's whether or not they want the project in their community.”

