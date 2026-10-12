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GOP attack ad on Democrat Jonathan Nez misfires, depicting another Navajo man who backs Trump

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gabriel Pietrorazio, KJZZ
Published October 12, 2026 at 9:45 AM MST
A screenshot of an Oct. 9, 2026 GOP attack ad targeting former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez — but actually pictures his former VP running mate, Myron Lizer.
AdImpact Creative Alert
A screenshot of an Oct. 9, 2026 GOP attack ad targeting former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez — but actually pictures his former VP running mate, Myron Lizer.

An ad funded by a Trump-aligned super PAC backing Arizona GOP Congressman Eli Crane began attacking his Democratic opponent, Jonathan Nez, on Friday. But the video was botched, misidentifying Nez twice — before the error was corrected.

The former Navajo Nation president pointed out the Massachusetts-based No Going Back PAC responsible for producing the campaign ad released it just days before the controversial federal Columbus Day holiday.

Nez thinks they were in a rush.

“And they didn’t do their research obviously, because they mixed up me with my former vice president,” he told KJZZ. “Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day and diversity is our strength in this country.”

Incumbent Rep. Eli Crane is defending his seat in Arizona's Second Congressional District against a challenge from former Navajo Tribal President Jonathan Nez.
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Former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says two years of Republican control in Washington has disappointed voters, as he challenges Rep. Eli Crane in Arizona’s Second Congressional District.

A photo of his former vice presidential running mate, Myron Lizer, appears twice while the 29-second ad references Nez — accusing him of spending tribal funds on a Disney World family vacation.

Ironically, Lizer is an outspoken conservative and staunch Trump supporter — even defending his policies at the 2020 Republican National Convention in a pre-recorded speech from Shiprock, New Mexico.

KJZZ reached out to both Lizer and the campaign of Rep. Crane to get their reactions to the new ad. Neither immediately responded. The No Going Back PAC did not reply either when asked about the mistake. But Lizer later told KJZZ he has asked PACs to not use his name, image or likeness “for political gain.”

Despite standing on opposite ends of the partisan spectrum, the duo of Nez and Lizer have seemingly found common ground over the ad blitz. The Navajo Republican wrote “obviously the PAC was overzealous and careless in its release.”

The group registered with the Federal Election Commission in September. The Virginia firm AdImpact expects the super PAC to inject more than $650,000 into Arizona’s 2nd congressional district.

Arizona Rep. Eli Crane
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Rep. Eli Crane is touting kitchen-table accomplishments in a tighter-than-expected race against former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez,.

Last cycle, Nez lost the House race to Crane by 9% in 2024. That same year, candidate Donald Trump carried the conservative-leaning district in northeastern Arizona by 15% against Vice President Kamala Harris.

This time around, recent polling suggests the margin may be much closer.

One survey even showed Nez and Crane being statistically tied. This contest is shaping up to become a competitive rematch on Election Day between a retired U.S. Navy SEAL who appeared on “Shark Tank” and an Indigenous sheepherder.

“That just shows you that there is fear amongst my opponent and his supporters in this election,” added Nez. “And I’m sure they did their own internal poll and saw the same numbers that they’re in trouble.”

This story was produced by KJZZ, the public radio station in Phoenix, and published by KNAU as part of the Arizona Public Media Exchange.

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Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Eli Crane2026 ElectionJonathan NezMyron LizerCongressional District 2
Gabriel Pietrorazio, KJZZ
Gabriel Pietrorazio is a correspondent who reports on tribal natural resources for KJZZ.
See stories by Gabriel Pietrorazio, KJZZ