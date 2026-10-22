Possible tornado hits Heber-Overgaard, causing damage and injuries

A possible tornado damaged property and injured multiple people in the Heber-Overgaard area Wednesday evening.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said the possible tornado touched down in Overgaard shortly after 7 p.m. A tornado warning was in effect as the storm moved through the area.

The sheriff’s office reported significant damage and minor injuries. Photos and videos posted online showed uprooted trees and crumpled structures.

Multiple agencies are assessing the damage and responding to residents’ needs Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said no additional information was available.

A reception center is open for residents displaced by the storm at the Navajo County Heber Complex, 2188 W. Country Club Drive in Heber.

The American Red Cross is coordinating a shelter.