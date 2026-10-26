Sedona officials report sewage spill into Oak Creek
Sedona officials reported that between 1,000 and 5,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Oak Creek Sunday evening.
A city spokesperson said the Public Works Wastewater Division was notified of the spill at a shopping complex along State Route 179 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Staff determined a grease clog at a restaurant likely caused untreated liquid effluent to flow out of a manhole and into a storm drain that flowed to the creek.
Crews stopped the spill around 7:30 p.m. and disinfected the area.
In a statement, the city said it’s conducting water quality tests and plans to release the results when they’re available. Officials also plan to notify nearby properties about the spill Monday morning.
The National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in northern and central Arizona last week. They damaged homes, buildings and trees in Heber-Overgaard and near Prescott.