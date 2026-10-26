Sedona officials report sewage spill into Oak Creek

Sedona officials reported that between 1,000 and 5,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Oak Creek Sunday evening.

A city spokesperson said the Public Works Wastewater Division was notified of the spill at a shopping complex along State Route 179 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Staff determined a grease clog at a restaurant likely caused untreated liquid effluent to flow out of a manhole and into a storm drain that flowed to the creek.

Crews stopped the spill around 7:30 p.m. and disinfected the area.

In a statement, the city said it’s conducting water quality tests and plans to release the results when they’re available. Officials also plan to notify nearby properties about the spill Monday morning.