NWS confirms EF-1 tornadoes in Heber-Overgaard and south of Prescott

The National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in northern and central Arizona during last week’s severe storms. One damaged homes and buildings in Heber-Overgaard, while the other snapped or uprooted trees south of Prescott.

Storm surveys released Saturday rated both tornadoes EF-1 — the second lowest on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF-1 tornadoes have estimated winds of 86 to 110 miles per hour and can damage roofs and snap or uproot trees.

The Heber-Overgaard tornado developed south of the community Wednesday evening. It reached estimated wind speeds of 110 miles per hour and traveled about 9.25 miles in 11 minutes.

NWS said the tornado crossed State Route 260 through town before dissipating near State Route 277. It damaged multiple homes, trees and a commercial building, especially south of State Route 260 and in central Overgaard.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The storm also knocked down power lines and trees and damaged propane tanks.

The second tornado touched down Wednesday morning near Spruce Mountain in Yavapai County, about six miles south of Prescott. It developed near Lookout Mountain and traveled about eight miles north-northeast before dissipating near Walker Road.

The tornado reached estimated wind speeds of 105 miles per hour. It snapped or uprooted ponderosa pine trees but appears to have avoided towns and structures. No injuries were reported.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornadoes formed during an unusually powerful system that swept across northern and central Arizona last week. The storms also produced large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding.

Before last week’s storms, Arizona’s last tornado watch was in 2010. That’s when a major outbreak produced 11 confirmed tornadoes in northern Arizona. It was the state’s largest tornado outbreak and costliest weather disaster on record.