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NWS confirms EF-1 tornadoes in Heber-Overgaard and south of Prescott

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 26, 2026 at 8:18 AM MST
Damage in Heber-Overgaard after an EF-1 tornado hit the area Oct. 21, 2026. Another touched down in Yavapai County the same day.
NWS Flagstaff
Damage in Heber-Overgaard after an EF-1 tornado hit the area Oct. 21, 2026. Another touched down in Yavapai County the same day.

The National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in northern and central Arizona during last week’s severe storms. One damaged homes and buildings in Heber-Overgaard, while the other snapped or uprooted trees south of Prescott.

Storm surveys released Saturday rated both tornadoes EF-1 — the second lowest on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF-1 tornadoes have estimated winds of 86 to 110 miles per hour and can damage roofs and snap or uproot trees.

The Heber-Overgaard tornado developed south of the community Wednesday evening. It reached estimated wind speeds of 110 miles per hour and traveled about 9.25 miles in 11 minutes.

NWS said the tornado crossed State Route 260 through town before dissipating near State Route 277. It damaged multiple homes, trees and a commercial building, especially south of State Route 260 and in central Overgaard.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The storm also knocked down power lines and trees and damaged propane tanks.

The second tornado touched down Wednesday morning near Spruce Mountain in Yavapai County, about six miles south of Prescott. It developed near Lookout Mountain and traveled about eight miles north-northeast before dissipating near Walker Road.

The tornado reached estimated wind speeds of 105 miles per hour. It snapped or uprooted ponderosa pine trees but appears to have avoided towns and structures. No injuries were reported.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornadoes formed during an unusually powerful system that swept across northern and central Arizona last week. The storms also produced large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding.

Before last week’s storms, Arizona’s last tornado watch was in 2010. That’s when a major outbreak produced 11 confirmed tornadoes in northern Arizona. It was the state’s largest tornado outbreak and costliest weather disaster on record.

A storm downed several trees in Yavapai County.
KNAU and Arizona News
Largest number of tornado warnings since 2010 hit northern Arizona
Chris Clements
Since the 2010 event, the occasional tornado has touched down in the state. But this is the most widespread series of tornado warnings in years, according to the National Weather Service.

KNAU and Arizona News
KNAU STAFF
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