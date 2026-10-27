A guide to northern Arizona's most noteworthy ballot measures

Northern Arizona voters will decide on several local ballot measures during the midterm election on Nov. 3.

The initiatives address numerous issues from public safety funding in Flagstaff and Yavapai County to elections and development in Prescott.

And at a time when cost of living has been a top issue for voters, they’ll decide whether to raise local sales taxes to pay for community needs.

The local ballot measures are in addition to eight state-wide propositions, all of which were referred to voters by the Republican-controlled Legislature. A breakdown of state-wide ballot measures can be found here.

Below is a summary of some of the most noteworthy local ballot measures across northern Arizona.

Yavapai County

Proposition 497

Proposition 497 asks voters in Yavapai County to raise sales taxes by a quarter of a cent to support the county jail system. It would put the Jail District’s sales tax at a half-cent, the equivalent of a 50-cent charge on a $100 purchase.

County officials estimate it would generate $16.3 million annually.

That would offset money that the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors puts toward the jail district each year out of its general fund. Those general fund dollars could go to a wide variety of other uses, and are raised through property taxes.

By offsetting that cost, several county officials have said it could open the door to future cuts to the local property tax.

Officials say the sales tax increase would also mean visitors to the county would pay into the jail system. County officials say about 20% of those held by the jail system are not county residents.

The jail system costs about $41 million annually to operate.

Prescott

Proposition 401

Proposition 401 would change how votes are counted in Prescott’s City Council primary elections.

If approved, the city would adopt the statewide election system used when multiple candidates run for multiple seats.

Prescott currently calculates the majority threshold based on the total number of ballots cast, rather than the total number of votes cast.

The majority threshold is the minimum number of votes a candidate needs in order to make it out of the primary election and reach the general election in November.

Voters can select up to three candidates per ballot, but many choose not to use all three votes.

That means it can be a challenge for candidates to reach majority thresholds within the city’s primary election.

In such cases, as happened during the August 2025 primary election, every candidate may advance to the general election.

Supporters of Proposition 401 say it would prevent that scenario as decisions would be based on the total number of votes cast for all the candidates involved.

The change would minimize the number of November runoff elections, but not completely eliminate the possibility for runoffs.

Opponents say it could reduce the importance of the November general election, making it more likely candidates are eliminated before the higher turnout election.

Proposition 411

Prescott’s Proposition 411 seeks to make development requirements stricter within the city, and for areas outside city limits that could be annexed.

New developments often require costly expansions to public infrastructure like roads, sewer and water systems. The city already has the power to require developers to pitch in for those expenses.

But the rules traditionally haven't applied to residential projects outside the city limits.

Proposition 411 would change that.

For areas that could become part of Prescott, the developer would be responsible for the full cost of public infrastructure.

The same could apply for developers building within the city.

A developer could only be freed of those responsibilities by voters during a special election.

Critics say the measure makes rules so strict that it could tie the hands of local officials. They say leaders should be allowed to negotiate with developers over the cost of public infrastructure, rather than requiring every exception be put to voters.

Proposition 411 is one of several development-related ballot measures Prescott voters will weigh in on. Proposition 412 would require large developments outside the city, that could become part of Prescott, to preserve a certain amount of open space, while Proposition 414 adjusts and codifies the way the city utilizes development agreements with property owners.

Proposition 412

Proposition 412 would put open space requirements on large residential developments outside city limits.

The requirements would apply only to areas that could become part of Prescott through annexation, and that are at least 250 acres in size.

If a developer asks the city to annex the planned neighborhood, they would be required to sign a development agreement with the city. It would force the developer to preserve at least a quarter of the land for open space.

The proposition also asks developers outside the city to preserve habitat and wildlife corridors as much as is practical, and provide public access trails for activities like biking and hiking.

Supporters say the change would require developers to help preserve Prescott’s quality of life in exchange for benefits of city services. But critics say the proposal could significantly increase the cost of development, in essence, requiring a project to contain 25% more land than needed for building.

Proposition 414

Proposition 414 would adjust how the City of Prescott handles development agreements with companies and property owners who want to build within the city.

Development agreements are a standard part of the development process in most municipalities.

A developer who is asking for a zoning change, or simply applying for building permits, may negotiate with a city council, city staff and public zoning commission over what the agreement will include.

For example, cities have used development agreements to require a project to contain more public open space than is required in city code, or specify a number of homes to be sold or rented at an affordable rate.

Proposition 414 would codify development agreement practices that are already standard for city staff.

It would also specify that the development agreement on one property should not impact the development agreements of adjoining properties, and contain an expiration date.

Prescott Valley

Proposition 493

Proposition 493 asks Prescott Valley voters to approve a half-cent sales tax increase, the equivalent of 50 cents on a $100 purchase.

The higher tax rate would support the construction of a new $17 million pool and a $22 million recreation facility, replacing the Mountain Valley Splash Pool at Mountain Valley Park, which closed earlier this year.

The current pool was built in 1995 and town officials say it no longer meets the needs of the community.

They say the new facility would include an indoor pool to accommodate people year-round, and a gymnasium to accommodate sports like basketball and pickleball.

It would also include weight rooms, an indoor walking track and multipurpose spaces.

Should voters defeat Prop 493, town officials say they’ll still be able to build the indoor pool using a mix of cash reserves and longer-term financing. But the gymnasium would not move forward.

It would be built at the site of the Mountain Valley pool on East Nace Lane.

Flagstaff

Proposition 404

Flagstaff voters are weighing two propositions that would provide additional funding for public safety.

Proposition 404 asks voters to increase the city sales tax by half a cent, the equivalent of a 50-cent increase on a $100 purchase.

That would pay for 77 new public safety staff, mostly firefighters, police and dispatchers.

It would also provide additional funding for ongoing operational and maintenance expenses for the fire department, police department, and emergency management.

According to city officials, the additional personnel are needed to keep up with the needs of a growing city.

They say, unlike fire departments in other communities, Flagstaff firefighters respond to wildland fires in addition to structural and vehicle blazes, and medical emergencies.

City officials say the fire department has added only two additional firefighters per shift since 2008. That’s despite call volume increasing by 71% over the same period.

Officials say the police department is also understaffed.

According to the city, a review of the department by an independent consultant identified the need for an additional 48 employees.

The tax increase would support 17 additional police department employees and seven additional dispatchers.

Proposition 405

Proposition 405 asks Flagstaff voters to approve a $40 million bond to fund construction of new public safety facilities and equipment.

Cities often rely on bonds to pay for large, one-time expenses and are funded through the secondary property tax. Prop. 405 would not increase the tax rate property owners pay through the secondary tax.

Money borrowed through the bond will be augmented with funds raised through city fees. That means the costs of the three primary facilities funded by the bond, alongside the cost of new equipment, well exceeds the $40 million dollar price tag allocated by Prop 405.

The projects include a nearly $25 million project to expand the city’s existing police station on Sawmill Road, and the construction of a new $3.7 evidence warehouse.

The city also plans to build a new $16.5 million fire station on a city-owned parcel along John Wesley Powell Boulevard. That project could come alongside a new neighborhood containing a mix of housing types, from single family homes to apartment-style flats.

Finally, city officials say they plan to build a $2.1 million wildland fire management and training facility near the city’s existing Wildcat Hill Wastewater treatment plant.

Bond money would also go to the purchase of new police and wildland fire vehicles and equipment.