Crews work to restore power and water in dozens of Navajo communities

Muddy, inaccessible roads continue to hamper efforts to restore electricity and water to dozens of communities on the Navajo Nation following recent heavy rainfall.

According to the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, it’s still unknown when service will be fully restored.

Power outages have been reported in areas of Chinle, Tuba City and Fort Defiance. NTUA on Tuesday said it had restored power to more than 500 homes and businesses in Shiprock, N.M.

Some communities in Tuba City, Chinle, Dilkon, Crownpoint, Fort Defiance, Kayenta and Shiprock still lack water service.

Last week’s historic flooding washed out roads and forced residents along the San Juan River to evacuate. In the community of Dennehotso, 30 families were forced to evacuate while a handful opted to remain in their homes, according to Navajo Nation Buu Nygren’s office.

Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President A road was washed out in the Navajo Nation community of Dennehotso following historic flooding during the week of Oct 19, 2026.

Officials haven’t reported any flood-related fatalities on the Navajo Nation.

According to Nygren, the Navajo Department of Emergency Management rescued elderly residents and delivered food in the Utah communities of Aneth, Montezuma Creek and Bluff.

In Piñon, Ariz., community members organized their own rescue efforts and delivered food and water to stranded families.

The tribe’s Housing Authority is coordinating emergency housing assistance for those who’ve been displaced by the flooding.

Those who are experiencing water or power outages are asked to report it on the NTUA website.