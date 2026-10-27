Gov. Hobbs denies emergency declaration following Navajo County tornado

Gov. Katie Hobbs has denied a request to declare a state of emergency in response to last week’s tornado in Heber-Overgaard.

State Rep. Walt Blackman made the plea after an EF-1 tornado damaged homes and buildings on Oct. 21.

National Weather Service officials said winds reached 110 miles per hour, which uprooted trees, downed power lines and damaged buildings and trailers.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Local officials said the storm caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

A state declaration would have opened up additional recovery funds.

Hobbs’ office says the state has already activated the Department of Emergency Operations Center to Level One with crews already on the ground to assist.

In a post to social media, Blackman pushed Hobbs to reconsider the decision.

“I’m grateful for every crew helping Heber-Overgaard,” Blackman’s post read. “But an initial response is not the same as long-term recovery. A State of Emergency declaration can provide recovery funding, support debris removal, and open a path to federal aid. Gov. Hobbs, please reconsider. Our neighbors need help.”

It’s not clear whether the county will appeal Hobbs’ decision.