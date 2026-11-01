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DPS conducts rooftop rescues in Sedona during major flooding

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published November 1, 2026 at 2:47 PM MST
The levels of Oak Creek, pictured here near Chavez Crossing, rose to historic levels during major rainfall on Sun, Nov. 1, 2026 triggering evacuation orders for Sedona and beyond.
Tom Faeh
The levels of Oak Creek, pictured here near Chavez Crossing, rose to historic levels during major rainfall on Sun, Nov. 1, 2026 triggering evacuation orders for Sedona and beyond.

Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office says state emergency crews had conducted six rooftop evacuations in Sedona as of Sunday afternoon as floodwaters trapped residents in their homes.

According to Hobbs’ Press Secretary Liliana Soto, Department of Public Safety Air Rescue were returning to help more Sedona residents as of about 2:20 p.m. and it remained an ongoing mission.

“Governor Hobbs’ top priority is keeping communities safe. The governor is closely monitoring the flooding in Oak Creek, and encourages residents to follow guidance from local authorities,” said Soto in a statement to KNAU.

Department of Transportation officials are helping with debris removal and the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs has activated the State Emergency Operations Center at a remote level 2.

Soto said the state is coordinating with local communities on resource needs through the Operations Center, which is monitoring incoming requests for assistance.

As of Sunday afternoon, Hobbs office said it had not received an emergency declaration request from local officials.

For such declarations, impacted counties first submit a request to DEMA, which begins a discussion between agencies about public assistance needs. DEMA can then forward the request to the governor’s office if the impacts to life, safety and public infrastructure are significant enough.

A sign
KNAU and Arizona News
Evacuations ordered for parts of Sedona as Oak Creek flood danger rises
KNAU STAFF
City of Sedona officials have ordered residents and visitors in parts of the city near Oak Creek to evacuate because of increased flood danger from heavy rain overnight.

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KNAU and Arizona News floodingKatie HobbsArizona Department of Emergency and Military AffairsADOTSedonaCoconino County
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan Heinsius joined the KNAU newsroom as executive producer in 2013 and was named news director and managing editor in 2024. As a reporter, he has covered a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius