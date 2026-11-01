DPS conducts rooftop rescues in Sedona during major flooding

Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office says state emergency crews had conducted six rooftop evacuations in Sedona as of Sunday afternoon as floodwaters trapped residents in their homes.

According to Hobbs’ Press Secretary Liliana Soto, Department of Public Safety Air Rescue were returning to help more Sedona residents as of about 2:20 p.m. and it remained an ongoing mission.

“Governor Hobbs’ top priority is keeping communities safe. The governor is closely monitoring the flooding in Oak Creek, and encourages residents to follow guidance from local authorities,” said Soto in a statement to KNAU.

Department of Transportation officials are helping with debris removal and the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs has activated the State Emergency Operations Center at a remote level 2.

Soto said the state is coordinating with local communities on resource needs through the Operations Center, which is monitoring incoming requests for assistance.

As of Sunday afternoon, Hobbs office said it had not received an emergency declaration request from local officials.

For such declarations, impacted counties first submit a request to DEMA, which begins a discussion between agencies about public assistance needs. DEMA can then forward the request to the governor’s office if the impacts to life, safety and public infrastructure are significant enough.