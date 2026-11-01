Flagstaff crews search for man missing in flood waters

Emergency responders are searching for a man who disappeared into floodwaters south of downtown Flagstaff Sunday.

Flagstaff police and fire crews were dispatched to South Malpais Lane and West Clay Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. after a report that the man lost his footing near fast-moving water and fell in.

Officials say he did not resurface.

Authorities did not publicly name the man nor provide any other identifying features.

Search efforts continued Sunday night. City officials urge the public to stay away from the scene so crews can work safely and without interruption.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any other information should contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

City officials asked residents to stay home and avoid traveling Sunday after widespread flooding through much of the city’s Southside neighborhood, and major roads including Route 66, S Milton Road and Butler Ave.

City officials warned residents that public safety teams were at capacity as they responded to the flooding.