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Flagstaff crews search for man missing in flood waters

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 1, 2026 at 9:10 PM MST
Firefighters assist a driver on a flooded street in Flagstaff's La Plaza Vieja neighborhood, Sunday Nov. 1, 2026.
Courtesy of the Flagstaff Fire Department
Firefighters assist a driver on a flooded street in Flagstaff's La Plaza Vieja neighborhood, Sunday Nov. 1, 2026.

Emergency responders are searching for a man who disappeared into floodwaters south of downtown Flagstaff Sunday.

Flagstaff police and fire crews were dispatched to South Malpais Lane and West Clay Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. after a report that the man lost his footing near fast-moving water and fell in.

Officials say he did not resurface.

Authorities did not publicly name the man nor provide any other identifying features.

Search efforts continued Sunday night. City officials urge the public to stay away from the scene so crews can work safely and without interruption.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any other information should contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

City officials asked residents to stay home and avoid traveling Sunday after widespread flooding through much of the city’s Southside neighborhood, and major roads including Route 66, S Milton Road and Butler Ave.

City officials warned residents that public safety teams were at capacity as they responded to the flooding.

The levels of Oak Creek, pictured here near Chavez Crossing, rose to historic levels during major rainfall on Sun, Nov. 1, 2026 triggering evacuation orders for Sedona and beyond.
KNAU and Arizona News
DPS conducts rooftop rescues in Sedona during major flooding
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Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office says state emergency crews had conducted six rooftop evacuations in Sedona as of Sunday afternoon with more to come as floodwaters trapped residents in their homes.

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KNAU and Arizona News floodingFlagstaff
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