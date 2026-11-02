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Man swept away by Flagstaff floodwaters found dead

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 2, 2026 at 11:09 AM MST
Aspen Street flooded in downtown Flagstaff on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
Chris Clements
/
KNAU
Aspen Street flooded in downtown Flagstaff on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

The man who disappeared into floodwaters south of downtown Flagstaff Sunday was found dead Monday.

Flagstaff police and fire crews responded to South Malpais Lane and West Clay Ave. in the Southside neighborhood around 5:47 p.m. Sunday after a report that a man fell into fast-moving floodwaters. He did not resurface.

Emergency responders searched overnight for the man, identified as 73-year-old Williams Singavarapu of New York.

Flagstaff police spokesperson Sgt. Jerry Rintala confirmed Singavarapu was found dead near East Ellery Ave. and South W.C. Riles Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday — less than a mile from where he disappeared.

Singavarapu's death remains under investigation.

Authorities ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information to contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.
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KNAU and Arizona News Flagstaff Police Departmentflooding flagstaffDeathsDowntown Flagstaff
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