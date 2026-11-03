Hobbs declares state of emergency as communities assess flood damage

Communities continue to recover and assess damage from extensive flooding throughout central and northern Arizona.

Oak Creek rose 15 feet while the Verde River rose more than 20 feet through Camp Verde following heavy rain last weekend.

Leandra Weathers watched chocolate-colored water rush through the Verde River on Monday.

The far bank was still flooded and it’s where she left her home in the Wagon Wheel Trailer Ranch Sunday night.

“It was terrifying,” Weathers said. “And it happened so fast that we couldn't even get medicine or anything.”

Weathers waited on her boyfriend across the river as he checked on what's left. She had only been able to see a picture of her trailer.

“I just got a glimpse; water was all the way around it,” Weathers said.

The couple stayed in a motel on the first night after being displaced but she didn’t know what they’ll do going forward.

“We're having to rely on other people to get us places, and he's not in very good health,” Weathers said, referring to her boyfriend. “We had one of his motorcycles was in the yard, and I don't know whether it's still there.”

On Monday Gov. Katie Hobbs declared a state of emergency for all of Arizona following the region-wide flooding. The order makes $200,000 in emergency funding available for local communities.

The National Weather Service said flooding hit as some areas along the Mogollon Rim received as much as 6 inches of rain.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves said nearly the agency’s entire fleet of helicopters was involved in search and rescue efforts over the weekend.

“That almost never happens,” Graves said. “This is an extreme emergency.”

He said helicopter crews rescued at least 27 people from homes and businesses in Sedona, Camp Verde and surrounding communities.

In Flagstaff, fire crews conducted six swift-water rescues over the course of just one hour on Sunday.

And on Monday Flagstaff crews recovered the bodies of two men, at least one of whom drowned after falling into fast-moving floodwaters just south of downtown.