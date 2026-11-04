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Democratic Gov. Hobbs reelected to second term in Arizona, according to AP race call

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ
Published November 4, 2026 at 11:30 AM MST
Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, center, is flanked by Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, left, and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, right, at Hobbs' state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2023. On Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, Hobbs' office released its budget proposal, including her plan to seek a repeal of a massive expansion of Arizona's school voucher program.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP
Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, center, is flanked by Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, left, and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, right, at Hobbs' state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2023.

Incumbent Gov. Katie Hobbs has won reelection, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Hobbs, who in 2022 became the first Democrat elected governor in Arizona since Janet Napolitano in 2006, handily brushed aside a challenge from East Valley conservative Andy Biggs.

As of 1:25 a.m. Wednesday morning, when the AP called the race in her favor, Hobbs led the Republican Congressman with nearly 57% of the vote. Biggs trailed with 41.6%.

Hobbs’ victory ensures Democrats will maintain veto power over the historically conservative state Legislature — but her supporters are keeping a close eye on down ballot races in hopes Democrats can seize control of the state Senate and House of Representatives.

With Democratic control of one or both chambers, Hobbs could jumpstart an agenda that floundered during her last four years as governor. Her list of accomplishments as governor to date is short due in part to friction with the GOP-controlled state Legislature, where she has butted heads with Republicans over spending on the state’s school voucher program.

So she instead spent much of the 2026 campaign claiming Biggs is too extreme to be Arizona’s governor, citing what she called a pattern of actions the Republican has taken in Congress and as a one-time state lawmaker to protect pedophiles and abusers.

Biggs campaigned as the Trump-endorsed conservative most qualified to take back the governorship from Democrats, and argued Hobbs has spent her time in office vetoing a record number of GOP-backed bills.

But his campaign was hampered by questions about his past election denialism, including his role in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, when a majority of Arizona voters cast ballots for Democrat Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

This election is the first gubernatorial race in Arizona featuring candidates for lieutenant governor. Hobbs chose former Mesa mayor — and Republican turned independent — John Giles as her running mate, while Biggs chose former GOP state lawmaker Sine Kerr.

Crystalyne Curley, speaker of the Navajo Nation Council, speaks with an attendee at the Navajo Voters Coalition Conference on June 18, 2026, at Twin Arrows near Flagstaff, Arizona. Curley said she was directed to polling sites in Window Rock and Cottonwood before being issued a provisional ballot on Election Day in 2024. She does not believe it was ever counted.
KNAU and Arizona News
Navajo Nation speaker Crystalyne Curley elected first woman president
KNAU STAFF
Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley will be the next president of the Navajo Nation. She's the first woman elected to lead the largest Indigenous tribe in the U.S.

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KNAU and Arizona News Katie Hobbs2026 Election
Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ
See stories by Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ