© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Navajo Nation speaker Crystalyne Curley elected first woman president

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 4, 2026 at 9:51 AM MST
Crystalyne Curley, speaker of the Navajo Nation Council, speaks with an attendee at the Navajo Voters Coalition Conference on June 18, 2026, at Twin Arrows near Flagstaff, Arizona. Curley said she was directed to polling sites in Window Rock and Cottonwood before being issued a provisional ballot on Election Day in 2024. She does not believe it was ever counted.
Christopher Lomahquahu for Votebeat
Crystalyne Curley, speaker of the Navajo Nation Council, speaks with an attendee at the Navajo Voters Coalition Conference on June 18, 2026, at Twin Arrows near Flagstaff, Arizona. Curley said she was directed to polling sites in Window Rock and Cottonwood before being issued a provisional ballot on Election Day in 2024. She does not believe it was ever counted.

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley will be the next president of the Navajo Nation.

It's a historic win as Curley will be the first woman elected to lead the largest Indigenous tribe in the U.S.

She and her running mate, Christopher Deschene, received 32,094 votes in Tuesday’s election. They defeated Farmington attorney Justin Jones and his vice presidential pick, Emily Ellison, by approximately 1,115 votes.

Curley celebrated the historic win during a victory speech in Window Rock Tuesday night. She told the crowd the Navajo Nation is ready to move forward.

“Anything is possible. Our daughters, our granddaughters — anything is possible,” Curley said. “Because this nation is ready to move forward. But it takes a lot of hard work. So again, I love you all. It is time to heal. It is time to get to work. But it also is time to be a family once again.”

Curley and Jones were running to replace incumbent President Buu Nygren, who lost in the July primary.

Curley previously made history as the first woman elected speaker of the Navajo Nation Council during her first term as a delegate.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationCrystalyne Curley2026 ElectionNavajo Nation Tribal CouncilIndigenous Affairs
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF