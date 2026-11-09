Crane narrowly defeats Nez in race for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Eli Crane (R-Oro Valley) defeated Democrat Jonathan Nez in the race for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race for Crane on Monday, almost a week after Election Day.

For days, the two candidates’ vote tallies were neck and neck, but Crane eventually gained a lead of almost 4,000 votes over Nez, the former president of the Navajo Nation. It was a difference of just over 2%.

“I’d … like to commend Jonathan Nez on throwing his hat in the ring again,” Crane wrote in a post announcing his win on Facebook. “I’m going to keep fighting against the status quo in Congress. Both parties have been driving this country into the ground for decades, and the American people are sick of it.”

Crane added that he would “stand in the way” of anyone trying to move the U.S. “in the wrong direction.”

Nez did not immediately comment on the AP’s projection on Monday.

Nez’s defeat is a rare example of Democrats’ blue wave failing to materialize in Arizona in the recent midterm elections.

Voters gave the party control over a broad swath of state government last Tuesday, including the trifecta of Arizona’s governorship and both houses of the state Legislature.

Crane is an ally of President Donald Trump and a member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus.

