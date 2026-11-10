Lengthy closure in store for SR-89A following Oak Creek flooding damage

The Arizona Department of Transportation has reopened part of State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon following last week’s major flooding.

Officials say crews have made repairs along the roadway, opening up access between Sedona and Slide Rock State Park.

However, the section of highway that includes the switchbacks north of Slide Rock to the Oak Creek Vista scenic overlook at milepost 390 will remain closed indefinitely. Officials say a “long-term closure is expected.”

According to ADOT, flooding from the major rainstorm over the Halloween weekend undermined parts of the road, exposed guardrail supports and damaged pavement. Some areas under the roadway have also experienced severe soil erosion.

ADOT State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon was heavily damaged during major flooding over Halloween weekend 2026. The highway will be closed indefinitely.

Officials say the steep, forested terrain of Oak Creek Canyon is making repairs difficult for crews. They’ve been working round-the-clock since the flooding swept through the canyon on Sunday, Nov. 1. According to National Weather Service data, it caused the Oak Creek to rise to historic levels, reaching nearly 19 feet — several times its average depth — near Sedona. NWS says Slide Rock State Park receive 6.56 inches of rain during the weekend’s series of storms.

As a result, ADOT says the damage to the upper section 89A will require extensive repairs. Officials expect a long-term closure, and they did not provide an estimated reopening date.

The department says drivers along the newly opened section should be prepared for “ongoing emergency repair efforts,” according to a press release. Officials also say that large vehicles might have limited opportunities to turn around because of space constraints. In addition, parking along 89A is prohibited.

Travel between Flagstaff and Sedona will be restricted to Interstate 17 and SR-179 until repair are completed.