Hobbs claims mandate from Arizona voters after historic election

Gov. Katie Hobbs claimed Tuesday that her reelection and the historic victories for Democratic lawmakers is a mandate for them to pursue policies they have been trying to enact for decades.

“For four years, too much of our energy went into stopping bad bills,” Hobbs said at a rally Tuesday at the Capitol organized by her reelection campaign. “Now, we get to pass good ones.”

And Hobbs said she believes there is a reason that voters not only put her back in office but also provided Democratic majorities in both the House and Senate for the first time in six decades.

“We were given it so that we could deliver,” she said. “And families across the state will hold us accountable if we don’t do just that.”

But Hobbs would not respond to a question of whether what occurred on Nov. 3 was less an endorsement by Arizona voters of Democrats and their ideas and more a mirror of what occurred in dozens of states across the country: a wholesale rejection of President Donald Trump and his policies that led to war in Iran, higher gasoline prices and tariffs that have made many goods less affordable, all of which led to historic losses by Republicans up and down the ballot.

Hobbs was not alone among Democrats in her argument that the results here show voters want what their candidates offered.

“We have the people, we have the mandate and we have the moral obligation to deliver,” said Oscar De Los Santos who, by virtue of Democrats now having 37 of the 60 House seats, will be the new speaker. “We are construing this as a mandate for affordability, as a mandate to bring down costs, as a mandate to invest in public schools.”

And Priya Sundareshan, who will lead a 20-member caucus in the 30-member Senate, said that Democrats for years, while in the minority, “stood together and we fought for working families.”

“Now, I am ready to lead this Senate majority — Senate supermajority — into a new chapter and turn those priorities into results that Arizonans can feel,” she said.

But both acknowledged that, even as Arizonans were turning incumbent Republicans out of office here, they also were approving several measures that were put on the ballot by GOP lawmakers — all over the objections of Democrats.

That included Proposition 318, a prohibition on biological males — based on the sex assigned at birth — from using restrooms and other facilities at schools that are assigned to girls. It carried with nearly 59% of the vote.

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services Sen. Priya Sundareshan, Gov. Katie Hobbs, and Rep. Oscar De Los Santos (from left) prepare to give speeches Tuesday, Nov, 10, 2026 to supporters at the Capitol talking about the Democratic sweep of state elections.

Voters also agreed by a 57-33 margin for Proposition 317 to declare drug cartels to be terrorist organizations and require the state Department of Homeland Security to do “everything within its authority to address the threat posed by drug cartels.” And almost 60% of those who cast ballots supported Proposition 142 to add new provisions to the Arizona Constitution to prohibit so-called “diversity, equity, and inclusion” programs.

Sundareshan acknowledged the results.

“I think those ballot measures may have been of interest to a majority of voters,” she said. But the new Senate president said she does not take that a sign of what Arizonans want Democrats to deliver.

“I’m focused on making sure that what we saw in terms of the majorities — and, in our case, the supermajorities — that reflects what we talked about, the issues we talked about on our campaign trail. We will fight to lower costs, to strengthen our public schools, to make health care more affordable,” Sundareshan said.

“We will work to protect our water so that the next generation can build a life here,” she said. “We will work for an Arizona where everyone feels safe in their community and has a fair opportunity to get ahead.”

De Los Santos brushed aside the approval of those ballot measures.

“Arizona is a very complicated state,” he said. “It’s very simplistic to think of Arizona voters as simply Democrats or Republicans.”

And De Los Santos pointed out the votes on other ballot measures.

“The same people who elected Donald Trump enshrined the right to abortion in our state Constitution,” he said, referring to Proposition 139 approved in 2024 — the same year Trump won Arizona — by a 3-2 margin.

This year, De Los Santos said, was no different.

“The same people who, at the ballot box, passed some of these DEI bills that you’re talking about also rejected attacks on vote by mail,” De Los Santos said, noting the defeat this year of Proposition 144. “They also rejected Prop 320 which effectively was a way to rob our public schools from funding,” a proposal that would have required districts to spend 60 cents of every dollar on instruction, even if it meant taking away from other areas ranging from administration to the cost of fuel for buses and hiring counselors and nurses.

And Hobbs said there is reason to believe that the victories here, especially in the state House and Senate, are due to some political machinery she helped set up years ago.

KNAU and Arizona News What does last week’s blue tsunami mean for northern Arizona? A week since Democrats flipped control of both chambers of the Arizona Legislature and racked up numerous wins across the state and country, emeritus political science professor at Northern Arizona University Fred Solop breaks down what it all means. Listen • 8:38

She pointed to the Arizona Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee that she co-founded after the 2012 election when she was in the Senate, along with then-Rep. Eric Meyer. It was designed to provide a single point to do everything from recruiting candidates and helping them with polling to connecting them with local and national donors to fund their races.

“It took years and some losses that hurt, but we never stopped building,” Hobbs said.

And the governor said when she began her reelection campaign she extended that concept.

“For the first time ever, our legislative candidates would be a part of our statewide coordinated campaign: one team, one field operation,” she said. “So every time a volunteer knocked the door for the top of the ticket, they were also turning out supporters for legislative candidates, not just in a handful of targeted districts but in every corner of the state.”

That, Hobbs said, resulted in wins “where nobody thought they were possible.”

Such as?

“A Senate seat in Gilbert where all the pundits said we had no shot,” the governor said, with Democrat Stephanie Walsh defeating Mylie Biggs, the daughter of unsuccessful GOP gubernatorial nominee Andy Biggs.

And then there was the fact that Democrat Chistine Marie Scianna of Surprise outpolled even incumbent GOP House Speaker Steve Montenegro in his district, though Montenegro did manage to hang on to that second House seat.

“And because of these wins, we can now refer to him as minority leaders,” the governor said.

That still leaves the question of whether the results in Arizona were a result of an endorsement of Hobbs or just a reflection of the national anti-Trump mood, particularly with the president telling people to “pretend that I’m on the ballot.”

Overall, Hobbs and other Democrats on the statewide ticket in Arizona — generally considered a “purple” state — each won their races by about 13 percentage points.

But in Minnesota, Democrat Amy Klobuchar bested Republican Lisa Demuth by that same 13-point margin.

Democrat Gina Hinjosa defeated Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in largely ruby-red Texas by 7 points. And Georgia Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated GOP contender Rick Jackson by about 9 points.

And at the legislative level, Democrats flipped control of at least one chamber in Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin and now control a majority of state legislatures.