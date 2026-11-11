Trump administration targets drug trafficking in Coconino County

The Trump administration has named Coconino County as an area with high illicit drug trafficking.

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy last week designated the county as a target for its High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program.

Federal officials say the program helps state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to target and disrupt drug trafficking organizations.

According to program director Sara Carter the designation is a tool to provide Coconino County with federal resources to defeat the drug trafficking networks she says are plaguing communities.

“The Trump Administration is committing every resource at its disposal to stop the scourge of illicit drug trafficking in America,” Carter said in a Nov. 6 statement.

It’s unclear what led to White House’s decision to include Coconino County on the list. But federal officials say it was given the designation after officials consulted with Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration allocated $13.4 million to combating drug trafficking in Arizona.

Federal officials also listed Bonneville County in Idaho and Taylor County in Texas as high-intensity drug trafficking areas.