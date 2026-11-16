Grand Canyon National Park officials say there were no survivors after a plane crashed on the North Rim Sunday night.

Search and rescue crews located the downed Piper Comanche aircraft with three people aboard on Monday morning.

Officials did not provide information on the identities of those killed out of respect for their families.

The plane was reported missing late Sunday night, and its last known location was in the Basin area of the North Rim.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety led an aerial search early Monday morning using forward-looking infrared and night vision technology, alongside search and rescue teams from Coconino County, Utah’s Kane County and the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.

Crews discovered a debris field just after 10 a.m. Monday.

The National Transportation Safety Board and National Park Service will investigate the crash.