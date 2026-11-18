Arizona is pitching Flagstaff as a possible home for the future U.S. Space Academy.

The Arizona U.S. Space Academy Steering Committee submitted two options for a permanent campus to NASA Monday. One would be built in south Flagstaff near the Pulliam Airport, Northern Arizona University, Lowell Observatory and the U.S. Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station.

Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett supported the plan in a statement of the governor's office Monday, noting the city's long history of space science.

"Flagstaff has been looking to the stars for more than a century, from the discovery of Pluto at Lowell Observatory to becoming the world’s first International Dark Sky City," Daggett said. "We are excited to be considered as a permanent location for NASA’s U.S. Space Academy, fully support the State of Arizona’s application, and are ready to be a long-term partner in this work."

The other proposed location is in Mesa, near Arizona State University's Polytechnic campus and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Both sites could accommodate up to 4,000 cadets and be operational by 2031.

Arizona also offered an interim campus near ASU's Tempe campus that could be ready for an initial class of 300 cadets in 2028. The academy would move to the permanent location when construction is completed.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish the Space Academy in August.

According to the White House, the program would provide a tuition-free, multi-year program which combines technical education and leadership training with a post-graduation obligation to NASA or government civil service.

Several other states submitted their proposal ahead of Monday’s deadline, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Louisiana, Texas, Ohio and Colorado.

A presidential commission is supposed to recommend a location and curriculum to Trump by the end of the year.