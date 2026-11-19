A man convicted of the 1995 murders of a couple at the Ashurst Lake Campground near Flagstaff will get a chance to argue he should be spared the death penalty.

In a ruling Wednesday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that Todd Lee Smith has raised sufficient claims that he did not get adequate legal representation at the time he was sentenced as well as by an attorney who represented him in a subsequent federal appeal.

Nothing in Wednesday’s ruling overturned his conviction nor does it necessarily mean he will escape death row.

But it does mean that Smith, now 77, is entitled to present his claim to a state judge.

The case goes back to Aug. 3, 1995, when Clarence and Elaine Tannehill were found murdered inside their travel trailer at the campground off Lake Mary Road. They had been beaten and their throats slit.

Smith was arrested in Phoenix three days later.

According to reports in the Arizona Daily Sun, investigators said they found evidence that tied him to the killings. He also had been seen camping next door to the couple in prior days.

At his sentencing, Smith apologized to the family of the victims.

The defense claimed that Smith suffers from a personality disorder and thought at the time of the murder that the victims were a threat to him.

Jeffrey Coker, then a Coconino County Superior Court judge, said he believed that Smith does have a personality disorder but concluded he was able to control his behavior. Coker then sentenced Smith to death.

A federal judge denied Smith’s bid for a stay so he could present evidence about the sentencing phase of his trial.

But the three-judge panel, in an unsigned ruling, disagreed, saying there is evidence that his lawyer handling his post-conviction relief claims did not properly do her job.

“(She) admits she never interviewed Smith, failed to investigate Smith’s case beyond the existing trial record, and did not conduct an independent investigation into a mitigation case for Smith,” the appellate judges wrote.

That issue of mitigation is important: When determining whether someone should be sentenced to death, trial judges weigh not just aggravating circumstances, like if a murder was committed in a heinous fashion or for pecuniary gain, but also whether there are mitigating circumstances. And that list includes whether someone had decreased capacity due to a mental illness or intellectual disability.

The appellate court also noted that Smith contends his post-conviction counsel failed to investigate shortcomings by the attorney who represented him at trial. Those included failure to investigate and present corroborating evidence of his fetal alcohol syndrome and brain damage, and failure to present any live testimony at the time of sentencing.

Finally, the appellate judges said that, despite all the time that has passed, there was no evidence that Smith purposely engaged in delaying tactics. They also noted that a 2022 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court altered the standards that determine if he could seek a federal court stay while he presents his claim of ineffective assistance of counsel to a state judge.