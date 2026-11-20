Native American tribal nations on Wednesday launched new lawsuits seeking to reverse President Trump’s cuts to two national monuments in Utah.

They join environmental and tribal groups already involved in a separate legal battle over the 90% reductions to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

The Zuni, Hopi and Ute Mountain Ute tribes have sued to restore Bears Ears, while the Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians, the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe sued over cuts to Grand Staircase.

The arguments against the cuts made in the new complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, are similar to those made by environmental groups in separate litigation that dates back to 2017. The complaints say Trump’s reductions are illegal and go beyond the powers given to presidents in the 1906 Antiquities Act .

Matthew Campbell is deputy director of the Native American Rights Fund, which is behind the latest lawsuits.

“The biggest thing is understanding the importance and the historical connection that the tribal nations have to these places,” Campbell said. “They have songs, they have stories, they have their history that is intimately tied to these places within Grand Staircase and Bears Ears, the trails, the migrations. Their ancestors are buried there.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump and Utah politicians have pointed to the possibility of critical mineral extraction from the shrunken monuments, which could reduce dependence on foreign adversaries.

The Zuni, Hopi and Ute Mountain Ute tribes did not immediately respond to interview requests.

More than 200 mining claims have been filed within the old boundaries of the monuments, according to the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance. Filing a mining claim is the first step in a process that can take years, and it doesn't necessarily mean mining will occur.

“The court has put in place requirements for notice of any activity that might take place on the ground, so that we are made aware of any such activity,” Campbell said.

He added that as of Friday, his organization had not received notice from the federal government about any activities on the ground.

Also this week, Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance launched a media campaign to raise awareness about the monument cuts and to “hold [Utah leaders] accountable,” according to a press release.

