Grand Canyon Superintendent Ed Keable announced Monday that he will retire at the end of the year.

In an email provided to KNAU, Keable told Grand Canyon National Park employees he will leave the position on Dec. 31.

“I have made this decision for very personal reasons,” Keable wrote. “While I will miss serving alongside you in service of this amazing place, this is the right time for me to retire. I will always have a special place in my heart for the Grand Canyon and those who work so hard and so well to protect it and to make it available to our visitors.”

Keable added that a public announcement on the vacancy would be posted Tuesday. Until then, Keable said the U.S. Department of the Interior will identify an acting superintendent to take over the role starting Jan. 1.

“As Geoffrey Chaucer wrote, ‘All good things must come to an end,’” Keable wrote. “So, too, my time at GRCA.”

The Interior Department, National Park Service and Keable did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

Screenshot An email to all Grand Canyon National Park staff from Superintendent Ed Keable, Monday, 23, 2026.

The announcement came just over a week after the release of a scathing federal report outlining how mismanagement within the park’s leadership was a primary cause of the rapid, out-of-control spread of the 2025 Dragon Bravo Fire.

The report singled out Keable as lacking important qualifications to manage wildfire, along with poor communication with fire managers on the ground.The wildfire ultimately burned more than 145,000 acres and destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim.

Keable was appointed as Grand Canyon superintendent in 2020 during President Donald Trump’s first term. The appointment capped Keable’s 30-year career in the federal government.