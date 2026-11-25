Last week, 76% of Flagstaff Medical Center’s nearly 850 nurses voted to unionize through National Nurses United.

Now they’ll negotiate a new contract with parent company Northern Arizona Healthcare.

In a statement to KNAU, Northern Arizona Healthcare CEO Dave Cheney acknowledged the union and said the company will maintain its commitment to caring for patients and serving the community throughout the process.

“We respect our nurses' right to make their voices heard and will continue to work constructively with our colleagues through this process,” Cheney said.

KNAU’s Adrian Skabelund spoke with Flagstaff nurse Nickie Solomon, who helped organize her colleagues.

Editor's note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity. An abridged version will air on KNAU-FM.

Adrian Skabelund: How did that vote feel, and how did that night feel for you?

Nickie Solomon: It was spectacular. It was so empowering to just see all of us coming together for the greater good, for everything that we've been fighting for for so long now.

Skabelund: Why did you feel it was important to make the push to unionize, and how do you see that benefiting nurses like yourself and your colleagues?

Solomon: So the reason we started this whole process is because patient ratios were getting really out of control. It's unsafe. We were not getting breaks. We're severely understaffed.

We've been losing staff members at alarming rates in every department in the hospital. Cost of living is really high in Flagstaff, as you all know. So if you're not making a livable wage, it makes it very difficult to recruit and retain staff.

So we were losing a bunch of staff [and] patients were kind of feeling that when they were at the hospital longer than they needed to be.

So the drive was really to try to correct some of these issues that we've been having and make sure that the patients are getting the best care, and the nurses aren't being put in unsafe situations.

Skabelund: Nurses are a huge component of staff at a hospital. But I would imagine, you know, there's a lot of other staff.

Does something like this potentially, in your view, also impact other kinds of staff members, be they folks who are cleaning or, you know, cooking food or that kind of thing?

Solomon: Yeah, absolutely.

So this union is specific to nurses only, but everyone else in the hospital absolutely benefits because we can't do our job safely without our support staff. So [environmental services] or housekeeping, our [patient care technicians], EMTs, kitchen: everybody is part of this big machine that is there in order to keep patients safe and make sure that they're well cared for.

And so with the nursing union in place, we're able to get other staff members included in our bargaining contract as well, if we need it, to try to make sure that we have the support we need to be able to properly care for patients.

Skabelund: Obviously, Flagstaff Medical Center is one of the largest employers in Flagstaff and is a critical source of health care for the whole northern Arizona region.

I wonder if you have a message to Flagstaff or northern Arizona residents who wonder how this could impact their ability to receive health care and the quality of that health care.

Solomon: So the community around us, you know, our friends, our family, our neighbors, everybody in Flagstaff and the surrounding areas are going to be benefited by this because we're going to have more nursing staff available, which means if someone does have to go to the hospital, they're going to be seen faster.

Their nurse isn't going to be as rushed to get to multiple patients. And it's going to be either a faster trip through the emergency room or it's going to be quicker getting up to a floor where they have to be admitted.

They're going to see that the care improves because there's more support staff. There's more nurses available, they're not overworked.

They're getting lunch breaks, you know, being able to go to the bathroom. You know, at this point, we're having so many issues with even just a break.

You know, we work 12 and a half hours and, if we're lucky, we'll get a 30-minute lunch break.

And that's if we're lucky. And that is not common, especially lately.

So I don't know about you, I don't want my nurse being 12 hours into a shift without having even sat down. That's tough. And that person is not at their best.

Skabelund: I'm curious for you personally, what your relationship with the job of nursing has been? And has that evolved throughout this process?

Solomon: So nursing has always been kind of a calling of mine. I've always been the caretaker. I was always the kind of 'the mom' of the group.

So I've always been the one that's taking care of other people. And nursing has been just a wonderful way for me to be able to express that, and be able to take care of people when they're having their worst day.

And, you know, that's something that I truly enjoy. It gives my life purpose. I couldn't imagine doing anything different.

As far as the changes that the union movement has had, you know, it just really solidified how important it is for us to come together as one group with one voice and fight for what we know is right.

You know, there's been a lot of decline in health care over the last 20 years. I've seen it firsthand.

It's gone from ‘We want to take care of patients and make sure they're safe,’ to, ‘Well, we want to keep them safe, but we also want to make money doing it. And we want to make sure we're making as much money as possible. And we'll keep them as safe as we absolutely have to. But we'd rather you just, you know, cut costs wherever you can.’

And that's inappropriate. It's unfair to the communities. It's unfair to staff because we got into this because we care about making sure patients are safe, healthy, taken care of, not to make money for a CEO or a hospital corporation. That's not my goal. That's not why I got into this.

KNAU and Arizona News Grand Canyon National Park employees move to unionize Grand Canyon National Park employees plan to file union paperwork with the Federal Labor Relations Board. It's part of a larger move by park workers across the West to push back against the Trump administration's cuts. Listen • 1:09

Skabelund: Northern Arizona Health Care and FMC are not-for-profit health systems. I can hear maybe somebody within Northern Arizona Health Care going like, ‘Hey, we're not doing this for the money either, necessarily.’

I guess, from a nurse's perspective, how do you think about that?

Solomon: When people think [of] profit or not-for-profit hospitals, they're thinking like, ‘Oh, how much money are we making?’

A not-for-profit hospital just means that the hospital kind of breaks even every year. They don't necessarily, like, have a lot of money left. But that doesn't mean that they're not making money.

It just means that they're putting [that money into] places in the hospital. And the point of us unionizing is to make sure that, where that cash flow is going, where those profits are going, is back to the patients.

You know, I think we've seen a lot of news stories about how much money executives make.

And it gets a little exorbitant at times, even in not-for-profit companies. So there's some wiggle room when it comes to how money is allocated. It doesn't just have to go all upwards to the top of the hospital leadership. It can go to other places in the hospital.

And, I mean, I think a really great thing that staff and the community would appreciate would be, you know, hospital leadership saying, ‘You know what, we see you, we hear you. You know, we're going to start decreasing the amount of raises and bonuses we get so we can put money back into the hospital where it needs to go.’

Skabelund: Thank you so much for giving us your time today.

Solomon: Yeah, no, thank you for having me. I really appreciate it.