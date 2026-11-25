Surface water on the Colorado Plateau may be taking a geologic shortcut to reach underground aquifers, according to the results of a new preliminary study by researchers at Northern Arizona University.

The study, published in the journal Groundwater, could give water managers in the arid Southwest fresh hope for finding ways to bank rain and snowmelt in aquifers that have traditionally been hard to reach.

In partnership with the City of Flagstaff, NAU researchers released water containing a fluorescent dye tracer into a dry wash within city limits to see whether it would reach the regional Coconino aquifer, where groundwater sits more than a thousand feet underground.

The Coconino aquifer is one of Flagstaff’s main municipal water sources.

About 11 to 13 days later, scientists found evidence of the tracer at a well more than a mile away that draws from the Coconino aquifer, signaling it may have traveled through fractured limestone to get to it.

“It's basically like we have a kind of plumbing system below our feet,” said lead author Caelum Mroczek, a PhD graduate and hydrologist. “The question is, where does that go, and how rapidly can things move through there?”

There could be regional benefits in using fractured limestone systems to ferry water deep underground, he added. Mroczek worked on the paper in collaboration with geology master’s student Cecily Combs and professor Abraham Springer.

Water managers across the Colorado Plateau could investigate similar limestone “plumbing systems” as potential ways to store water in aquifers, a process known as managed aquifer recharge. The study’s findings point to that kind of recharge as being more feasible than previously believed, Mroczek said.

That’s a big deal in the Southwest, where surface water is scant. In Arizona, about 40% of water used comes by pumping it from deep underground. Karstic systems like the limestone used in the study are prevalent across the Colorado Plateau.

Mroczek said the study is a proof of concept for those interested in developing managed aquifer recharge projects in certain areas in the region.

“As we are continuing to grow, we're going to need that assured water,” he said. “Understanding where that is coming from and what processes control the recharge of those aquifers that we use for so much of our water is really important, just for future management.”

In the future, Mroczek said it would be useful to quantify exactly how much recharge occurred through the limestone system in the recent study.

“Could that be something that we really capitalize on in the future for managing our aquifers, regardless of if it's a very specific structured managed aquifer recharge project, or … floodwater management?” he wondered.

The study’s limitations

Mroczek noted several limitations with the paper.

First, they conducted the study during a wet period last winter, which Mroczek said allowed the soil to more easily absorb the dye tracer. Not only that, because the study took place near a populated area, the researchers had to use less dye than recommended to protect health and safety.

“[So the dye levels] were lower than we might want for a true, absolute guarantee,” he said.

Disclosure: While KNAU is a public service of Northern Arizona University, its newsroom operates independently.

