Yavapai County had the highest voter turnout in Arizona's November midterm election, with Coconino County ranking second. Both counties outpaced the statewide turnout rate.

The official canvass from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office shows 69.43% of registered voters in Yavapai County cast ballots. The county recorded 121,877 ballots out of 175,542 registered voters. Its turnout rate was nearly 10 percentage points higher than the statewide figure.

Coconino County had a turnout rate of 63.67%, with 56,141 ballots cast out of 88,175 registered voters. That's about half as many ballots as Yavapai County, though Coconino still ranked second statewide.

Pima County had the third-highest turnout, followed by Gila and Maricopa counties.

Statewide, 2,608,915 ballots were cast out of 4,374,827 registered voters. That amounts to a turnout rate of 59.63%.

"This year, Arizona saw a voter turnout of roughly 60% with 2.6 million ballots cast," Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said after the statewide canvass. He thanked voters for participating in the election and credited election workers and other officials for helping ensure the process was conducted with integrity and efficiency.

Coconino County's turnout was higher than the 61% recorded in the 2022 midterm election, but below the 67% turnout in 2018.

The Secretary of State's Office certified the results Nov. 23.