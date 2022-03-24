Ex-Trump advisers Peter Navarro, Dan Scavino to face Jan. 6 panel criminal referral

The Democratic-led House select committee investigating the Capitol attack will vote on Monday to hold two former Trump White House advisers, Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino Jr., in criminal contempt of Congress.

Navarro was the former trade adviser, while Scavino was former deputy chief of staff. The two had been named in earlier committee subpoenas to testify.

With the votes, the move would send the criminal contempt referrals to the full House to take up a vote. If the House also approves the referrals, it would then move onto the Justice Department for potential prosecution.

Monday's meeting, set for 7:30 p.m. ET, would mark the third such gathering for the committee. The panel has previously approved criminal contempt referrals for ex-strategist Steve Bannon, ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clarke and former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Both referrals for Bannon and Meadows were approved by the full House, with the final referral before the House in December for Meadows. But so far, the Justice Department has only pursued prosecution for one of those cases, Bannon, who is now battling related criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.