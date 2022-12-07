Karaoke night is coming to Apple Music, the company says

If karaoke night is your jam, Apple Music will be housing the activity in-app later this month.

Apple Music already shows lyrics for many of its songs, but with its new Sing feature, they will be synced by syllable. Additionally, subscribers will be able to adjust the volume of the song's vocals and have separate views for background vocals and duets.

The feature will roll out to iPhones, iPads and Apple TV and be compatible with millions of songs, Apple said on Tuesday.

To get users started, Apple Music will put playlists together, with categories like "Epic Choruses" and "Party Anthems."

