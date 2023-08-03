Up First briefing: Trump's arraignment; Lizzo sued; Republicans on climate change

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in a Washington, D.C. courtroom today to be arraigned on charges related to his attempt to hold on to power after the 2020 election. He faces four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States.

John Lauro, one of Trump's attorneys in this case, believes Trump is protected by his constitutional right to free speech. "He had every right to advocate for a position that he believed in and his supporters believed in," he told NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer on All Things Considered.

Defending himself in multiple legal battles has been "a drag" on Trump's presidential campaign, says NPR's Franco Ordoñez on Up First this morning. He adds that Trump is also making money off of them by using the challenges to fundraise.

Georgia was mentioned 48 times in the indictment. Here's why Trump could be facing charges there soon. (via WABE)

Republicans are turning away from the climate crisis. A new NPR poll of 1,285 adults reveals that while most respondents believe that addressing climate change should be a priority, even if it slows the economy down, nearly three-quarters of Republicans said they would prioritize the economy.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro says evidence of climate change's effects is clear, but Trump has downplayed them, and his base seems to believe him. Disparities like these explain why there is so little action on climate change in Congress, but Montanaro adds that a "potential glimmer" of hope is that younger people are more likely to see climate change as a threat.

Russia attacked Ukraine's main inland port on the Danube River yesterday, sending global food prices higher and making it even harder for Ukraine to export grain. The country has been struggling with grain exports ever since Russia withdrew from a deal that protected Ukrainian ships carrying grain in the Black Sea.

Recent drone attacks at ports along the river have damaged almost 40,000 tons of grain meant for African countries as well as China and Israel, according to the infrastructure ministry. NPR's Joanna Kakissis says Ukraine wants to "show the world that Russia is using food as a weapon in this war" and is asking its allies for help to beef up air defense.

Three of Lizzo's former dancers have sued the Grammy-winning artist for harassment and creating a hostile workplace environment. The lawsuit filed this week includes allegations of sexual, racial and religious harassment and false imprisonment. Attorney Ron Zambrano said that Lizzo's alleged treatment of her employees "seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly." Lizzo rose to fame in part for championing feminism, body positivity and self-love.

Today's listen

/ Alfred Marroquin/The Lede Company / Alfred Marroquin/The Lede Company

Post Malone's newest album, Austin, came out last week. The title comes from his real name — Austin Post — and it's an intensely personal work. He speaks to A Martinez about the inspiration behind his newest songs, touring as a new dad, lessons he's learned on self-confidence and what it means to be Austin.

Enlighten me

/ Getty / Getty Professor Lisa Miller has dedicated most of her career to the study of neuroscience and spirituality.

Enlighten Me is a special series with NPR's Rachel Martin on in-depth conversations about the human condition.

Can spirituality help ease anxiety and depression? Lisa Miller thinks so. She's a professor in the Clinical Psychology Program at Teachers College, Columbia University, and she's dedicated most of her life to studying neuroscience and spirituality. Miller tells Martin about the role spiritual beliefs can play in renewal, recovery and resilience.

3 things to know before you go

/ Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures Ryan Gosling plays one of many Kens in Barbie.

This Ken's job is...song! Barbie actor Ryan Gosling has his first Billboard Hit. "I'm Just Ken" is ranking on the Top 100 chart at No. 87.

Do you have a burning question about your family's past? NPR member station LAist is making a new podcast about Asian American and Pacific Islander family histories. Share your experience here, and you could be in one of the episodes.

Actor Jonathan Majors' trial on assault and harassment charges begins today in New York. The Lovecraft Country and Creed III star was arrested in March after an alleged domestic dispute.

This newsletter was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.

