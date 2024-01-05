© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
New year, new quiz. Can you believe stuff has already happened in 2024?!

By Holly J. Morris
Published January 5, 2024 at 3:00 AM MST
It's 2024. Here are some predictions:

  • The grocery market will collapse after incoming President Winfrey (never doubt the power of write-in votes!) declares, "You get Ozempic! You get Ozempic!"
  • ChatGPT will be revealed as infinite monkeys with typewriters. Or maybe three kids in a trench coat?
  • Climate change will definitely NOT be exacerbated by fossil fuels. (This message brought to you by Sultan al-Jaber.)
  • You're going to write "2023" on your checks for months. LOL! What's a check?
  • If you pay attention, you'll get at least one 11/11 on the quiz.

