Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is hospitalized again, weeks after cancer treatment By Joe Hernandez Published February 11, 2024 at 4:50 PM MST Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon to be seen for "symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue," the Pentagon said in a statement.