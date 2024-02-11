© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is hospitalized again, weeks after cancer treatment

By Joe Hernandez
Published February 11, 2024 at 4:50 PM MST
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a Pentagon press briefing at the Pentagon on Feb. 1 in Washington.
Kevin Wolf
/
AP
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a Pentagon press briefing at the Pentagon on Feb. 1 in Washington.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon to be seen for "symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
Joe Hernandez
See stories by Joe Hernandez