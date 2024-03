Voting concludes Tuesday in Mississippi's presidential, U.S. House and U.S. Senate primaries. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, the front-runners, are on their party's primary ballots.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time/8 p.m. ET.

Follow the live results.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...