Senate kills articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

The Senate has rejected both articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, swiftly ending the trial triggered by the House's narrow vote to impeach in February.

The articles charged Mayorkas with willfully ignoring the law and breaching the public's trust. Republicans argue that Mayorkas is refusing to enforce immigration laws. Democrats call the opposition a policy dispute, and said it did not rise to "high crimes and misdemeanors," as required for impeachment.

Republicans in both chambers are eager to put the issue of border security front and center during this election year. President Biden's handling of the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border remains a weak spot politically for him, according to recent public opinion polls.

