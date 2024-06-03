Larry Allen, a Super Bowl champion and famed Dallas Cowboy, has died at age 52

Legendary NFL offensive lineman Larry Allen died Sunday at the age of 52, triggering mourning .

Allen was vacationing in Mexico at the time of his death, according to the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent the first 12 years of his 14-year professional career.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

“Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL,” the Cowboys said. “His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.”

Allen was a Super Bowl champion and a first-ballot Hall of Famer. During his 12 years in Dallas, he was named to the Pro Bowl 10 times.

Emmitt Smith speaking on Larry Allen who suddenly passed away today at the age of just 52.#DallasCowboys #RestInGlory #BigLA pic.twitter.com/6cIQLC9wAb — ✭ Your_Guy_Nix ✭ (@Your_Guy_Nix) June 3, 2024

His former Cowboys teammate Emmitt Smith said, through tears, that he had been reflecting on their times together after hearing the news.

“I’m at a loss of words right now,” he said. “Such a good dude, great player, super person. with deaths, bad weather, all kinds of things swirling around, the loss of my folks and other friends, it just breaks my heart.”

He continued, “The one thing about Larry Allen I know – he had a big heart, and he lived life to the fullest. A man of very few words, but on the football field, he was a beast, and will be sorely missed.”

Added teammate Troy Aikman: “Just received the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved teammate Larry Allen. He was a HOF offensive lineman that dominated opponents regardless of the position played. Off the field, he was a gentle giant that loved his family. Rest in Peace LA.”

Allen spent the final two seasons of his career in San Francisco, earning an 11th Pro Bowl selection there.

Rest in peace Big Homie!! Only 52. Tell your loved ones, “I Love You” today, tomorrow is not promised. The strongest lineman ever. Rest in Peace Larry Allen. pic.twitter.com/xPYmMPETay — ANTHONY ADAMS (@spiceadams) June 3, 2024

“Rest in peace Big Homie!! Only 52,” former 49ers teammate Anthony “Spice” Adams said. “Tell your loved ones, ‘I Love You’ today, tomorrow is not promised. The strongest lineman ever. Rest in Peace Larry Allen.”

“The 49ers are saddened by the sudden passing of Larry Allen who spent the last two seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the organization,” the team said. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the Allen family.”

Allen is survived by his wife, Janelle, his daughters Jayla and Loriana, and his son, Larry III.

