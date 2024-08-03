U.S. deploys ships and fighter jets to Middle East as Israel braces for Iran attack

The U.S. is adding to its military presence in the Middle East in an effort to help defend Israel from possible attacks by Iran and its proxies in the coming days, as well as to protect U.S. troops, the Pentagon says.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that he ordered more ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the Middle East and Europe. An additional fighter jet squadron will also be sent to the Middle East. Austin added that the U.S. is also taking steps "to increase our readiness to deploy additional land-based ballistic missile defense."

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group will also be moved to the Middle East in order "to maintain a carrier strike group presence." It will replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group after the end of its deployment.

This week, tensions in the Middle East pushed to a critical point after top leaders from the militant groups Hamasand Hezbollah were killed and Iran and its proxies vowed revenge. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday that Tehran's retaliation will be "severe and (taken) at an appropriate time, place, and manner," Reuters reported.

On Thursday night, President Biden reaffirmed his commitment to support Israel in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Friday morning, Austin also reiterated to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant "ironclad U.S. support for Israel's security," according to Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh.

Austin said in a statement on Friday that while the U.S. is taking additional measures to support Israel, its priority is to prevent a wider war in the Middle East.

"The United States also remains intently focused on de-escalating tensions in the region and pushing for a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal to bring the hostages home and end the war in Gaza," Austin said.

Israel had previously pledged to kill Hamas leaders in response to the group's Oct. 7 attack. The current conflict between Israel and Hamas and the war in Gaza have nearly spanned 10 months. It remains to be seen how the recent assassinations will affect ongoing cease-fire negations and the hostage releases.

The escalating tensions also comes nearly four months after Iran and Israel were in a direct conflict over the deaths of several Iranian military officials in Syria. Iran blamed Israel and launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel from Iranian soil. U.S. forces played a major role in shooting them down.

