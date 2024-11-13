"I was shocked." Lawmakers react to Gaetz pick to be Trump's attorney general

Entering the Senate chamber during votes, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, reacted to the news that President-elect Trump will nominate Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., to be attorney general.

"Obviously the president has the right to nominate whomever he wishes," Collins said. "But this is why the Senate's advise and consent process is so important."

"I'm sure that there will be many, many questions raised at Mr. Gaetz's hearing, if in fact the nomination goes forward," she added.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, Iowa, did not indicate her thoughts on the nominee but said "he'll have his work cut out for him."

Another rank and file Republican in the House of Representatives, put it even more bluntly: "It's an obvious throwaway nomination that has no chance in the Senate."

Gaetz is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, tied to sex trafficking and drug allegations. He has denied those allegations and noted that the related FBI investigation that began in 2020 was closed without charges. The ethics probe is ongoing.

Fellow Trump ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., indicated he is leaning toward supporting whoever Trump chooses for any of these roles in his administration, though admitted his "surprise" at the choice.

"Confirmation hearings will be important. [Gaetz] will have some tough questions to answer," Graham predicted.

"I'm inclined to support presidential cabinet picks. I've done it for both sides," he continued.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who is also up for a Trump Cabinet position, declined to say how he might vote on the nomination, saying "I've known Matt a long time," and that he expects Gaetz would be confirmed.

"Presidents deserve great deference, as president [he has] a mandate and he has a right to surround himself with people he trusts, especially in a position that important" Rubio added.

Rubio went on to comment on former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, saying her impending nomination to be director of national intelligence is a sign of the "big tent" Trump created.

