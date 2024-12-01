© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

President Biden pardons son Hunter

By Luke Garrett,
Ryan Lucas
Published December 1, 2024 at 6:04 PM MST
President Biden and his son Hunter Biden walk in downtown Nantucket, Mass., on Friday.
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
President Biden and his son Hunter Biden walk in downtown Nantucket, Mass., on Friday.

President Biden announced late Sunday that he had signed a pardon for his son Hunter Biden.

"I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden said in a White House statement. "It is clear that Hunter was treated differently."

Hunter was set to face sentencing on Dec. 12 for his conviction on federal gun charges. And then on Dec. 16, Hunter was scheduled to be sentenced in a separate criminal case involving federal tax evasion charges.

In June, President Biden promised not to pardon his son and said, "I will not pardon him" after his son was convicted for three federal gun charges.

The 82-year-old seemed to address this reversal in his statement.

"I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice," Biden wrote.

President Biden and his son Hunter spent the Thanksgiving weekend together in Nantucket, Mass. The Biden family is known to be very close.

"In trying to break Hunter, they've tried to break me – and there's no reason to believe it will stop here," Biden said. "Enough is enough."

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR News
Luke Garrett
Luke Garrett is an Elections Associate Producer at NPR News.
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas