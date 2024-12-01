President Biden pardons son Hunter

President Biden announced late Sunday that he had signed a pardon for his son Hunter Biden.

"I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden said in a White House statement. "It is clear that Hunter was treated differently."

Hunter was set to face sentencing on Dec. 12 for his conviction on federal gun charges. And then on Dec. 16, Hunter was scheduled to be sentenced in a separate criminal case involving federal tax evasion charges.

In June, President Biden promised not to pardon his son and said, "I will not pardon him" after his son was convicted for three federal gun charges.

The 82-year-old seemed to address this reversal in his statement.

"I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice," Biden wrote.

President Biden and his son Hunter spent the Thanksgiving weekend together in Nantucket, Mass. The Biden family is known to be very close.

"In trying to break Hunter, they've tried to break me – and there's no reason to believe it will stop here," Biden said. "Enough is enough."

