Biden honors Liz Cheney, Bennie Thompson with top civilian award

Updated January 02, 2025 at 17:43 PM ET

President Biden awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal to former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who led the congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6 , 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Both were greeted with rare standing ovations as they stood with Biden to receive their awards. The ceremony marked Cheney's first appearance at a public event since she campaigned for the failed Democratic presidential bid of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The duo were part of a larger ceremony honoring 20 individuals for their contributions tied to causes Biden championed.

"Today we celebrate a new group of Americans dedicated to serving our Democracy and others," Biden told the audience that included current and past Democratic members of Congress, as well as friends and families of other honorees.

The Presidential Citizens Medal honors Americans who have performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens. It is the second-highest civilian honor a president can bestow and awarding it to Cheney and Thompson sends a signal.

President-elect Trump has criticized the pair repeatedly, falsely accusing them of breaking the law with their investigation into his actions on and around Jan. 6.

"President Biden believes these Americans are bonded by their common decency and commitment to serving others," the White House said in a statement. "The country is better because of their dedication and sacrifice."

Biden also awarded the medal to several civil rights leaders and advocates who worked on issues he championed in his career, among others. Among those honored were two of Biden's longtime friends, former Sens. Ted Kaufman, D-Del., and Chris Dodd, D-Conn. Bill Bradley, the former Democratic senator from New Jersey, NBA all star, and presidential candidate, was also among the honorees.

In all, Biden awarded the Citizens Medal to 20 people, including Diane Carlson Evans, who founded the Vietnam Women's Memorial Foundation, and Dr. Frank Butler, Jr., who introduced Tactical Combat Casualty Care, setting a new standard for the use of tourniquets.

"He has transformed battlefield trauma care for the United States military and saved countless lives," according to a White House announcement.

Last year Biden awarded 14 people with the medal for their work protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection and for overseeing the 2020 election process despite efforts to overturn the results.

Cheney was one of two Republicans on the panel that investigated Jan. 6. The panel recommended that Trump be prosecuted by the Department of Justice on four charges: obstruction of an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to make a false statement; and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by assisting, aiding or comforting those involved in an insurrection.

Copyright 2025 NPR