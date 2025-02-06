Federal resignation deadline looms. And, the implications of a USAID shutdown

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

It's decision day for millions of federal employees who find themselves at a "fork in the road." That's the phrase the Trump administration used in an email telling federal workers they can either stay or go. If they resign by today, they can keep their pay and benefits until the end of September.

Jose Luis Magana / AP / AP People protest during a rally against Elon Musk outside the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.

🎧 As of last night, more than 40,000 employees, which is about 2% of the federal workforce, have said that they'll quit, NPR's Andrea Hsu tells Up First. Federal employee unions have sued, saying the offer isn't legal. They've asked a federal court in Boston to halt it until the government comes up with a lawful policy. The unions point out that a law prohibits federal agencies from spending funds that Congress has not yet approved. Since federal agencies are funded only through mid-March, employees who accept this offer may not receive their payments.

President Trump's plan for the U.S. to take over the Gaza Strip and relocate nearly 2 million people residing there has evoked criticism from allies and foes alike. The president has also promised some kind of announcement about another Palestinian zone: the West Bank.

🎧 In Ramallah, NPR's Kat Lonsdorf spoke with some people who said they want people there to have food and the things they need and they don't care where Trump puts them. Others pointed out that Gaza is Palestinian land and talk of moving away from it is very emotional. Additionally, Palestinians for months now have expressed concern to Lonsdorf that Israel's military might soon shift their focus from Gaza to the West Bank to try to take more of the land there.

The Trump administration's decision to put most of the U.S. Agency for International Development's workforce on administrative leave and freeze most of its budget could have devastating consequences worldwide. Without providing evidence, Trump's adviser Elon Musk claimed that the agency is corrupt or "criminal." Until recently, the U.S. has been the world's largest foreign aid donor.

🎧 The U.S. provided $66 billion in foreign assistance in 2023, representing less than 1% of the U.S. budget, NPR's Gabrielle Emanuel says. This type of assistance creates goodwill and gives the U.S. a greater global influence by stabilizing countries so they don't turn to America's adversaries for help. Andrew Natsios, former director of USAID under President George W. Bush, told Emanuel that the halting of the foreign aid is happening at a precarious time when the U.S. is competing with Russia, China and Iran for influence.

Deep dive

munandme/Getty Images / iStockphoto / iStockphoto Woman face with disgusting expression in pop art style

Imagine this: You're on a date, and everything seems perfect until your date does something that gives you "the ick." This feeling of disgust arises when someone you're dating does something that you can't overlook. In psychology, there's an idea that all emotions — ranging from fear to disgust — have evolved as advantageous traits throughout human history. Here's the science behind "the ick":

💔 If disgust were about keeping people healthy it would be seen in younger children, says Josh Rottman, a psychology professor at Franklin & Marshall College. Instead, they start experiencing it around the same time they start thinking about "cooties."

💔 Disgust has been used throughout history to create a feeling that certain people are "impure" or less than.

💔 The response to the feeling is almost instant and more so a gut reaction than a conscious thought.

💔 It can be difficult to shake the feeling of revulsion, but next time you get the ick, consider if it says more about you than the other person.

Life advice

Hero Images/Getty Images / Conquer all the things on your to-do list so you can get back to real life.

Balancing life's growing administrative tasks — such as paying bills, signing forms, and scheduling appointments — can be overwhelming. On top of that, it's tax season. To help you manage these responsibilities, try these strategies to tackle the challenges of adulthood to allow yourself to focus on enjoying your life.

📝 Make the tasks that are important to you visible. It is important to see them and know they exist.

📝 Understand your strengths. Admin temperaments are broken down into four types: super-doer, reluctant-doer, admin-avoider and admin-denier, according to Columbia Law School professor Elizabeth Emens.

📝 Find someone to do the tasks with. Telework together or have a get-together to get work done.

3 things to know before you go

Maansi Srivastava / The Washington Post via Getty Images / The Washington Post via Getty Images The fans of the Washington Spirit team, D.C.'s premiere women's soccer team, cheer en masse at Audi Field during the 2024 semifinals on November 16, 2024 in Washington, DC.

National Women's Soccer League has reached a $5 million settlement that will establish a fund for current and former players who have experienced misconduct and implement other reforms. The decision comes after the 2021 revelation about sexual misconduct and racism within the league. A variant of H5N1 bird flu has been found in dairy cattle for the first time. The strain has circulated widely in wild birds and in instances led to severe illness in several humans. Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl 59 halftime show with guests like SZA. He isn't the only performance for the big game. Here's your musical guide to the pre-game.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2025 NPR