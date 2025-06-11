© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Investigation finds airline data broker sold passenger information to Customs and Border Protection

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 11, 2025 at 8:48 AM MST

A data broker owned by major U.S. airlines sold passenger information to Customs and Border Protection, and then, as part of the contract, told CBP not to reveal where it got the data from. The findings were first reported by the online publication 404 Media, which obtained internal CBP documents.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins us with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom